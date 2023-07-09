Stable October Inflation Signals Potential Shift in Federal Reserve’s Monetary Policy

In October, U.S. consumer prices exhibited no change, primarily influenced by reduced gasoline costs, while the underlying inflationary trend displayed indications of deceleration. This reinforces the notion that the Federal Reserve is likely concluding its series of interest rate hikes.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics, under the Labor Department, reported a stable reading in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday, contrasting with a 0.4% increase noted in September. Over the 12 months leading to October, the CPI experienced a 3.2% ascent, a moderation from the 3.7% surge observed in September. Reuters-conducted surveys among economists had projected a 0.1% month-on-month CPI rise and a 3.3% year-on-year increase.

This marks the most subdued level of core consumer inflation since September 2021. Market reactions were positive, evidenced by an upswing in equity futures and a decline in short-term bond yields post-announcement. This surge reflects growing investor confidence that the Federal Reserve is less inclined to implement further interest rate hikes in subsequent meetings. Currently, futures markets are not factoring in a rate hike during the upcoming mid-December FOMC meeting, aligning with the suggested cautious approach by the Federal Reserve.

The October inflation data proved to be milder than anticipated, prompting relief among investors. This development indicates a potential shift for the Federal Reserve from a more assertive, hawkish monetary policy towards a more cautious, dovish stance as we approach the year’s end and move into 2024.