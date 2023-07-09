Que Onda has reported the arrest of Matt Petgrave on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the on-ice hockey death of Adam Johnson. Despite widespread speculation suggesting that Petgrave has been formally charged, this is not the case; he has been arrested but not charged.

Upon being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, various outcomes are possible, ranging from release to detention, release pending further investigation, or formal criminal charges. The ongoing investigation by South Yorkshire Police involves consulting specialized experts to determine the appropriateness of pressing charges in the given circumstances.

As part of the inquiry, Petgrave will be interviewed by the police. During questioning, he is not obligated to respond to any inquiries and should refrain from participating in a police interview without legal representation.

At the time of his arrest, Petgrave would have been informed of the specific offense or offenses he is accused of committing. Additionally, the police would have administered the following caution:

“You do not have to say anything. But it may harm your defense if you do not mention when questioned something which you later rely on in court. Anything you do say may be given in evidence.”

There is a plausible foundation for considering involuntary manslaughter charges against Petgrave. However, as of now, the investigation is ongoing, and no formal charges have been brought against him.