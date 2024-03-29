U.S. Census Overhauls Race and Ethnicity Categories Amid Growing Diversity

In a significant overhaul of race and ethnicity classifications, the Biden administration has greenlit proposals to expand the options available on federal government forms, including the U.S. census. These changes aim to better capture the diverse identities of Americans and improve data accuracy for policy-making and civil rights enforcement.

Under the approved reforms, respondents will now have the option to select “Middle Eastern or North African” and a standalone “Hispanic or Latino” category, both included under a reformatted question that combines race and ethnicity. This expansion, which follows years of research and discussion dating back to 2014, marks a departure from previous standards and reflects the administration’s commitment to inclusivity and representation.

The decision, announced in a Federal Register notice, comes after the revival of Obama-era proposals that were sidelined during the Trump administration. Advocates argue that these changes will lead to more comprehensive data collection, particularly in areas like voting district mapping and civil rights protection.

Karin Orvis, U.S. chief statistician within the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), emphasized the importance of these revisions in enhancing the government’s ability to understand and serve a diverse population. The reforms, which will be implemented gradually across federal surveys and databases, are set to be fully integrated by late March 2029.

Among the notable changes is the redefinition of “White” to exclude individuals of Middle Eastern or North African descent, setting a precedent for a more inclusive classification. Additionally, the revisions aim to address longstanding issues with the categorization of Hispanic and Latino identities, which were previously treated as separate from racial classifications.

While these changes represent a significant step forward in modernizing race and ethnicity data collection, challenges remain. Concerns have been raised about potential confusion and underrepresentation, particularly among Afro Latino communities and other groups with complex identities. Further research and public education efforts will be necessary to ensure accurate reporting and interpretation of the new categories.

Despite these challenges, advocates view the reforms as a positive step towards a more inclusive and representative data collection process. The decision to revise race and ethnicity classifications reflects a changing national conversation about identity and underscores the importance of adapting government standards to reflect the evolving demographics of the United States.