Cooling centers, water & ice distribution, local and federal assistance available for those impacted by severe storm

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

Federal Assistance and Local Resources Available Following Southeast Texas Storms

On Friday, President Joe Biden declared the recent severe weather events in Southeast Texas as a major disaster, unlocking federal funding for recovery efforts in the region. This declaration will aid state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that began on April 26, 2024.

Federal aid can be utilized for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to assist individuals and business owners in their recovery. FEMA will coordinate the federal response, and those affected can apply for assistance online, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or through the FEMA app.

As Harris County continues to recover from the recent extreme weather, various agencies are stepping up to provide assistance. Below is a list of resources currently available:

General Information

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. For tips on staying cool, visit: Houston Emergency – Extreme Heat Tips

Never operate a generator indoors. If you smell gas, evacuate immediately and report to CenterPoint at 713-659-2111.

Report water leaks, loss of water services, fallen trees, or malfunctioning traffic lights by calling 311 or 713-837-0311.

Houston Public Works assures that drinking water operations are unaffected and safe to drink. Report any water service issues to 311 or 713-837-0311.

For further assistance, call 346-286-2125. Stay updated via Ready Harris.

Cooling Centers from the City of Houston

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray: 1745 W. Gray St., Houston, TX 77019. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1745 W. Gray St., Houston, TX 77019. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Acres Homes Multi-Service Center: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, TX 77091. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, TX 77091. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center: 4410 Reed Rd., Houston, TX 77051. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

4410 Reed Rd., Houston, TX 77051. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kingwood Community Center: 4102 Rustic Woods, Kingwood, TX 77345. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

4102 Rustic Woods, Kingwood, TX 77345. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Woodlands Community Center: 212 Parkview St., Houston, TX 77009. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Water & Ice Distribution Points

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center: 4014 Market St., Houston, TX 77020. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

4014 Market St., Houston, TX 77020. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Salvation Army: 12507 Windfern Rd., Houston, TX 77064. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

12507 Windfern Rd., Houston, TX 77064. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Salvation Army: 4026 N. Interwood, Houston, TX 77032. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

4026 N. Interwood, Houston, TX 77032. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additional Cooling Centers in Harris County

25 locations across Harris County are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend. Locations include:

Aldine Branch Library: 11331 Airline Drive, Houston, TX 77037

11331 Airline Drive, Houston, TX 77037 Atascocita Branch Library: 19520 Pinehurst Trail Drive, Humble, TX 77346

19520 Pinehurst Trail Drive, Humble, TX 77346 Bayland Community Center : 6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX, 77074 (open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX, 77074 (open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Bellaire Public Library: 5111 Jessamine, Bellaire, TX 77401

5111 Jessamine, Bellaire, TX 77401 Clear Lake City-County Freeman Branch Library: 16616 Diana Lane, Houston, TX 77062

16616 Diana Lane, Houston, TX 77062 Kingwood Branch Library: 4400 Bens View Lane, Kingwood, TX 77339

4400 Bens View Lane, Kingwood, TX 77339 Tracey Gee Community Center: 3599 Westcenter Dr, Houston, TX 77042 (open 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. )

Cooling, Charging, and Food/Water Distribution Center from Harris County Precint 4

Bayland Community Center

Saturday, May 18 & Sunday, May 19

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

2:30 p.m. – Food Distribution

Cooling and Charging Center

Tracey Gee Community Center

Saturday, May 18 & Sunday, May 19

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Food/Water Distribution Centers

Radack Community Center

Saturday, May 18

10 a.m. – Ice & Water Distribution

2:30 p.m. – Food Distribution

Weekley Community Center

Saturday, May 18

2:30 p.m. – Food Distribution

High-Risk Individuals

For those needing power for medical devices, call 911 and ensure they are registered with the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR).

Managing Wastewater Post-Storm

Minimize water usage to reduce strain on the wastewater system.

Prepare for potential backups and use protective gear when handling wastewater.

Avoid contact with contaminated water in the event of a wastewater overflow.

Stay informed and safe as recovery efforts continue.