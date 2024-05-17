4 people dead after storms ripped through Houston, city officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Up to four people are dead after damaging storms ripped through Houston and surrounding areas Thursday, according to Mayor John Whitmire’s office.

City officials said one of the deaths happened on North Main Street and 610. ABC13’s Shannon Ryan was at that scene, where a tree had toppled over a home.

According to the city, two of the deaths were from fallen trees, while one was from a crane that blew over.

During a late night news conference, Houston Mayor John Whitmire said power and traffic lights are out, urging people against driving at night. In addition, Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the main issues are gas leaks and downed trees and lines.

Whitmire also urged against venturing into downtown, where he called the damage “considerable.”

If you can, stay home Friday, Whitmire told Houstonians.

Outside of the city limits, in Cypress, at least one person was reported to have died in a mobile home fire in the 15700 block of Cypress Meadows Drive. But it’s unclear if the passing storms played a factor in that blaze.

At approximately 6:17pm, @HCSOTexas deputies & @cyfairfd responded to a house fire at the 15900 blk of Cypress Meadows. An adult female was found deceased from the residential fire. @hcfmo is on-scene. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 17, 2024

