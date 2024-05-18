Storm recovery in Houston: CenterPoint works to restore power to half a million customers as temps are expected to rise

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — The Houston area is on the mend following devastating storms that battered the city on Thursday. However, many are still without power as temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s on Saturday.

ABC13’s Lileana Pearson was out in the Heights to survey what city officials are doing as residents wake up for a second day without air conditioning and a spoiled fridge.

Some homes had lights on and operating through a generator down Heights Boulevard.

It has been reported that nearly half a million customers across Harris County have yet to have their electricity turned back on.

CenterPoint Energy sent an email on Friday saying they have restored almost 300,000 people, but the outage tracker shows that 520,000 are without power.

Currently, CenterPoint said their primary focus is on homes and businesses. In a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the company said workers were out before sunrise to continue repair work.

Power in some communities is expected to be out through the weekend, with the worst-hit places, such as Cypress, being out untilearly next week.

In response to power outages and temperatures expected to reach the high 90s, several cooling centers are operating so people can cooldown, bathe, and charge their electronic devices.

At least 10 people arrived at the West University Recreation Center overnight, but officials say they will expect more as temperatures rise on Saturday.

Several cooling systems will be operating through the weekend. You can find a list here.

