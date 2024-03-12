Que Onda Magazine: Exclusive Interview with Nayo Escobar

Olga Toscano from Que Onda Magazine recently sat down with Nayo Escobar, an influencer, motivational speaker, and lecturer, to delve into his inspiring life journey and his mission to empower others to reach their full potential.

Nayo’s story is one of resilience and determination. In 2018, he launched his YouTube channel with the goal of interviewing individuals who had achieved success by pursuing their passions. However, the road to viral success was riddled with challenges. Just as when Nayo decided to pursue singing at the age of 46, he faced skepticism and ridicule. Nevertheless, with the support of someone who believed in him, Nayo overcame these obstacles and found success in various endeavors.

Now, Nayo is on a mission to pay it forward. Through his platform and speaking engagements, he shares his life experiences and offers guidance to others seeking to achieve their dreams. This exclusive interview with Que Onda Magazine provides insights into Nayo’s journey and his commitment to helping others unlock their potential.