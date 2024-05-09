Comicpalooza: What fans can expect from this year’s convention, including celebrity appearances from John Cena, ‘The Office’ and ‘Back to the Future’ casts 

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz
Calling all pop-culture fans, the highly anticipated Comicpalooza will bring several stars including John Cena, “The Office” and “Back to the Future” cast, and new and returning special attractions.
Entertainment seekers can jam-pack several activities for Comicpalooza weekend spanning from May 24 to 26 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
🌟 Make memories together and celebrate your inner superhero at the ultimate pop culture gathering – Comicpalooza 2024! 🎉✨ Grab your passes now at https://t.co/dhMa4mHITL. #CP2024 #PassesOnSale pic.twitter.com/jjyMl8VTza— Comicpalooza (@Comicpalooza) May 7, 2024
Attractions include wrestling matches, video game tournaments and more than 400 exhibitors including Artist Alley and the Dealer’s room, and more than 275 fandom panels.
“Attendees can expect a rumbling exhibition floor showcasing unique art and collectables, engaging panels highlighting popular fandoms, engulfing special attractions, tabletop and retro world game plays and entertaining acts,” reads COMICPALOOZA’S programming release.
Que Onda Magazine has listed what you can expect for the pop-culture honoring weekend from daily activities to this year’s highlights:
- Friday Night Rave featuring Club Kaiju
- Anime
- Pop- culture
- Wrestling matches courtesy of Texas-All Star Wrestling
- Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, and Smash Ultimate tournaments in the inaugural Fight Club
- Video Game Tournament,
- Cosplay Contest
- Kimiko Glenn
- Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan
- Creed Bratton
- Andy Buckley
- Oscar Nunez
- Maggie Robertson
- John Cena
- Alex Organ
- Megan Shipman
- Natalie Van Sistine
- Jon Heder
- Efren Ramirez
- Michael J. Fox
- Christopher Lloyd
- James Tolkan
- Reagan Murdock
For the most up-to-date information including general details, special guests, admission prices, and schedules, visit www.comicpalooza.com
Stay tuned for Que Onda Magazine’s coverage of Comicpalooza.
For all things Houston, stay tuned to Que Onda Magazine across all social media: