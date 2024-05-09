Comicpalooza: What fans can expect from this year’s convention, including celebrity appearances from John Cena, ‘The Office’ and ‘Back to the Future’ casts 

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

Calling all pop-culture fans, the highly anticipated Comicpalooza will bring several stars including John Cena, “The Office” and “Back to the Future” cast, and new and returning special attractions.

Entertainment seekers can jam-pack several activities for Comicpalooza weekend spanning from May 24 to 26 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Attractions include wrestling matches, video game tournaments and more than 400 exhibitors including Artist Alley and the Dealer’s room, and more than 275 fandom panels.

“Attendees can expect a rumbling exhibition floor showcasing unique art and collectables, engaging panels highlighting popular fandoms, engulfing special attractions, tabletop and retro world game plays and entertaining acts,” reads COMICPALOOZA’S programming release.

Que Onda Magazine has listed what you can expect for the pop-culture honoring weekend from daily activities to this year’s highlights:

Daily Special Events

Friday Night Rave featuring Club Kaiju

Anime

Pop- culture

Wrestling matches courtesy of Texas-All Star Wrestling

Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, and Smash Ultimate tournaments in the inaugural Fight Club

Video Game Tournament,

Cosplay Contest

Celebrity Lineup

Kimiko Glenn

Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan

Creed Bratton

Andy Buckley

Oscar Nunez

Maggie Robertson

John Cena

Alex Organ

Megan Shipman

Natalie Van Sistine

Jon Heder

Efren Ramirez

Michael J. Fox

Christopher Lloyd

James Tolkan

Reagan Murdock

For the most up-to-date information including general details, special guests, admission prices, and schedules, visit www.comicpalooza.com

Stay tuned for Que Onda Magazine’s coverage of Comicpalooza.

