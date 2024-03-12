University of Texas to Reinstate Standardized Testing for Undergraduate Admissions

The University of Texas at Austin announced on Monday its decision to reintroduce standardized testing requirements for undergraduate admissions, ending a four-year hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning in the application period from August 1 to December 1, 2024, prospective students must include an SAT or ACT score provided by the College Board with their applications.

University officials emphasized the importance of standardized testing in identifying top-performing students among the thousands of applicants. UT President Jay Hartzell stated, “Our goals are to attract the best and brightest students and to ensure every student’s success once they are here.”

During the test-optional period, which saw a record-breaking 73,000 applicants for the Fall 2024 semester, 90 percent of applicants still submitted test scores. Officials noted that 42 percent of applicants requested a holistic review, which considers various aspects of an applicant’s profile, including background and performance metrics.

While standardized test scores will not affect admissions decisions for automatic admits, they will inform major placements and identify candidates for student success programs. Additionally, the university plans to revamp the application process, including changes to the essay portion, short answer questions, and recommendation letters.

Moreover, UT will introduce an early action program allowing applicants to submit applications by October 15 and receive acceptance decisions by January 15. These measures aim to streamline the admissions process and ensure transparency for prospective students.