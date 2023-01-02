University of Houston Secures Share of Big 12 Regular Season Championship

The University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team claimed a significant milestone in its inaugural season in the Big 12 conference, securing a share of the regular-season championship with a hard-fought victory over the University of Central Florida Golden Knights. The No. 1 ranked Coogs battled to a 67-59 triumph in Wednesday’s matchup, setting the stage for a potential outright title clinch in their upcoming showdown against the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks.

Despite trailing for much of the game and facing a resilient UCF squad, Houston showcased its resilience and determination, mounting a decisive comeback in the latter stages of the contest. A pivotal three-point shot from Jamal Shead ignited a crucial 7-0 run, propelling the Coogs into the lead with just 12 minutes remaining on the clock.

Senior transfer L.J. Cryer, a pivotal figure in Houston’s campaign, led the scoring charge with an impressive 25-point performance, punctuated by five three-pointers. Shead contributed significantly with 16 points and eight assists, while J’Wan Roberts chipped in with 12 points. Despite an injury scare involving Ja’vier Francis, who rallied to finish the game with eight rebounds, Houston showcased its depth and resilience.

The victory comes amid adversity for head coach Kelvin Sampson’s squad, which recently suffered a setback with the loss of Jojo Tugler for the remainder of the season. However, the Coogs remain undeterred as they return home to conclude their remarkable debut season in the Big 12 conference, facing off against the formidable Kansas Jayhawks in a highly-anticipated matchup.

The upcoming clash, scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m., promises to be a thrilling finale to Houston’s regular-season campaign. As the Coogs set their sights on further success in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, where they are expected to enter as the presumptive No. 1 seed, fans can anticipate an electrifying postseason journey, with all tournament games slated to air on various ESPN networks.