Trump begins campaign with Vance, criticizes Harris

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Grand Rapids with his running mate, J.D. Vance, marking their first appearance together.

Trump, donning a flesh-colored bandage on his ear, used the rally to target Vice President Kamala Harris, who is expected to be the Democratic candidate following President Joe Biden’s sudden exit from the race. Trump’s campaign aims to link Harris to the administration’s immigration and economic policies, which they argue have led to voter dissatisfaction.

“Harris will be easier to beat than Joe Biden would have been,” Trump said to CNN after Biden’s announcement.

Trump’s campaign is focusing on tying Harris to Biden’s immigration policies, blaming them for the increase in illegal crossings at the southern border. Additionally, they plan to criticize the economic situation, highlighting voter concerns over high food and fuel costs and rising interest rates.

“She’s the co-pilot of the Biden vision,” an anonymous Trump adviser stated during the Republican National Convention, where Trump was officially nominated.

Trump’s supporters at the rally got a preview of his likely attacks on Harris. “I call her laughing Kamala. You ever watch a laugh? She’s crazy. You can tell a lot by a laugh. She’s crazy. She’s nuts,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party faces uncertainty in determining their next steps, with no guarantee that Harris will become the nominee despite Biden’s endorsement. If nominated, Harris, a 59-year-old Black and Asian-American woman, would present a stark generational and cultural contrast to Trump.

Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau suggested that Harris could energize younger voters and people of color, demographics that Biden struggled to engage. With her background as a prosecutor and former California attorney general, Harris is expected to effectively challenge Trump in the public sphere.

Republican strategist Chip Felkel warned against underestimating Harris, noting her potential appeal to various voter segments. Recent polls indicate a competitive race, with Harris and Trump tied at 44% each in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on July 15-16.

Trump’s campaign, which had anticipated Biden’s potential withdrawal, is ready to redeploy resources to counter Harris. Despite Harris’s potential to attract diverse voter groups, Republican consultant Jeanette Hoffman believes her association with Biden will hinder her campaign.

MAGA Inc CEO Taylor Budowich stated that the group has prepared research on various potential Democratic candidates and is ready for any outcome in the evolving race.