Read Kamala Harris’s full statement: ‘My intention is to earn and win this nomination’

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Westover High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on July 18, 2024. (Photo by Allison Joyce / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden announced he would not stay in the 2024 presidential race, throwing his supporting behind his vice-president, Kamala Harris.

In his letter, Biden called Harris an “extraordinary partner” and said choosing her to serve as vice-president was “the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

In a statement on Twitter/X, Harris said: “I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she said on X.

Here is Kamala Harris’s full statement: