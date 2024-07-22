Multiple rounds of heavy downpours expected this week, street flooding likely

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Get ready for a wet week! Multiple rounds of showers and storms, some heavy, are on the way this week and could lead to street flooding. Tuesday and Wednesday are Weather Watch days due to the street flooding threat.

We are starting off your week mostly dry Monday morning but rain chances should climb heading into the afternoon. With the slow storm motion, street flooding will be a possibility. 1-3″ of rain will be possible with any storm that pops up Monday. More rounds of widespread rain are anticipated through your work week. Temperatures should only rise into the upper 80s/low 90s.

What should I know about the Weather Watch Days on Tuesday and Wednesday?

With this rainy forecast, Tuesday and Wednesday stand out for being the days where rain could be the most widespread across Southeast Texas and the heaviest. The stationary front will park right over the region each day, allowing for potentially slow-moving and heavy rains. This is when street flooding and flooding of low-lying/flood prone areas could be a concern in areas that experience those heavy rains. The Weather Prediction Center has put almost all of Southeast Texas in its slight risk for flooding both days as well. Some of the heaviest showers could produce rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inchesan hour.

How much rain are we expecting this week?

On average, all of Southeast Texas could easily pick up 3 to 6 inches of rain by the end of next weekend. More likely though, accumulations of 6 to 8 inches will be common. Locally higher amounts are possible too with some locations pick up 10 inches of rain for the week. Most of this rain will be falling in multiple waves, so these totals should be manageable for our watersheds. But bayous, creeks and streams will likely be running high by week’s end.

Will these storms bring any severe weather?

Severe weather looks unlikely at this time, but a few storms could potentially grow strong enough to also bring gusty winds. The main concern this week will be street and area flooding from heavy downpours.

What are you tracking in the tropics?

Right now, we’re tracking plumes of Saharan dust, so no tropical development is expected over the next seven days. In fact, one of those plumes could reach us late next week to bring rain chances back down, even if only for a day or so. We are seeing signs that the tropics could come back to life the first week of August. Head to our daily Tropical Update page for the latest on what’s happening in the tropics.

