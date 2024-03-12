Tragic Discovery: Houston-Area Teachers Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Fort Bend County authorities are grappling with a heartbreaking discovery after two Houston-area teachers were found dead inside a Richmond home on Monday. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Command indicated preliminary findings suggest a murder-suicide.

The deceased individuals were identified as Mariana Alba Garcia, a fourth-grade teacher at Long Elementary School, and Gene Mark Hudgson Sjogreen Jr., a third-grade teacher at Taylor Ray Elementary. The couple, who were married, were discovered deceased around 3 p.m. on Monday after FBSCO responded to a welfare check call.

Authorities believe Hudgson was responsible for Garcia’s death. Both educators were employed by Lamar CISD and were found at a residence on the block of 23300 Darst Field Trail in the Richmond area, approximately 35 minutes from downtown Houston.

In a statement released on Monday, Lamar CISD District officials confirmed the tragic loss. Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens expressed condolences, stating, “We mourn the loss of not just colleagues but friends and educators who have touched the lives of many within our district.”

Nivens emphasized the importance of community support during times of grief, urging unity among students, families, and staff members. The devastating news serves as a reminder of life’s fragility and the need for solidarity during challenging times.