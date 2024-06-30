Superman returns: David Corenswet stars in ‘Superman: Legacy’

The most anticipated and popular superhero of all time, Superman, is back again. Starring David Corenswet as the lead, “Superman: Legacy” is currently in production.

Directed by James Gunn, the film features Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film is set to hit theaters in July 2025.

David Corenswet, an American actor known for his roles in “The Politician” and “Hollywood,” steps into the iconic role of Superman. Corenswet’s casting marks a new chapter in the long-running Superman franchise, which began with the character’s creation by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in 1938. Superman quickly became a cultural icon, starring in numerous comic books, television shows, and films.

The Superman film series has a storied history, starting with Christopher Reeve’s beloved portrayal in the 1978 classic “Superman,” directed by Richard Donner. Reeve’s Superman became the definitive version for many fans, leading to three sequels. In 2006, Brandon Routh took on the mantle in “Superman Returns,” a homage to the Reeve films. Henry Cavill most recently portrayed the Man of Steel, starting with the 2013 film “Man of Steel,” directed by Zack Snyder, and continuing in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) and “Justice League” (2017).

With “Superman: Legacy,” fans eagerly await to see how Corenswet and Gunn will bring new life to the iconic superhero, continuing the legacy that has spanned over eight decades.