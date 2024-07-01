Large active wildfire reported in Brazoria County near CR 227, residents advised to avoid area

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Brazoria County fire crews are working to extinguish a large active fire on the National Wildlife Refuge near CR 227 on Sunday.

Calls came in reporting the fire just after 3 p.m., and it’s still actively burning, the Brazoria County Fire Marshal said.

The county’s fire marshal’s office has advised people to avoid the area and use alternate routes for their safety.

No homes are currently at risk of burning and no injuries have been reported.

Multiple fire departments are assisting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to put out the blaze.