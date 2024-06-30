Teen in custody after another teen dies in accidental shooting in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The Houston Police Department is investigating what led to an alleged accidental shooting of a teenager early Sunday morning in southwest Houston.

The incident happened at the St. James Apartments in the 9100 block of Fondren Road at about 2:30 a.m.

According to preliminary information, three teens were by themselves at an apartment and were playing with a gun before it went off, striking one of the teens in the stomach, police said.

Investigators said one of the teens, who lived there and had the gun, took off from the scene while the other stayed and called 911.

“The owner of that firearm or the resident at this location, a juvenile male, fled from the location with a firearm. The witness stayed behind and called the police,” Lt. Riley with HPD said.

Investigators said the victim, who is believed to be about 14 to 15 years old, died at the scene before first responders arrived.

The teenager who fled was found and arrested shortly after. ABC13 cameras at the scene caught the moment HPD officers placed handcuffs on the suspect and watched him be placed in the squad car.

The relationship between the three teenagers is unclear, police said.