Study Reveals Correlation Between Sleep Apnea Symptoms and Memory Issues

A recent study conducted by a researcher based in Boston suggests a potential correlation between sleep apnea symptoms and memory and thinking problems. The findings, to be presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s Annual Meeting in April 2024, shed light on the impact of sleep disorders on cognitive function.

Sleep apnea, a condition characterized by pauses in breathing during sleep, affects millions of adults in the United States. According to the National Council on Aging, approximately 39 million adults in the U.S. may be impacted by sleep apnea, highlighting the widespread prevalence of this disorder.

Dr. Dominique Low, the researcher behind the study and a member of the American Academy of Neurology, conducted a cross-sectional analysis using data from the 2017–18 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). The study aimed to explore whether a correlation exists between sleep apnea symptoms and memory and thinking problems.

The analysis involved 4,257 adults aged 20 and older who completed questionnaires related to sleep quality, memory, and cognitive function. Participants reported symptoms such as snoring and gasping for breath while asleep, indicative of sleep apnea.

The results revealed a significant association between sleep apnea symptoms and memory and thinking issues. Participants reporting sleep apnea symptoms were found to have a 50% higher likelihood of experiencing memory and thinking problems compared to those without such symptoms.

Dr. Low emphasized the importance of early screening for sleep apnea, given its potential impact on cognitive function. However, it’s crucial to note that correlation does not imply causation, and further research is needed to establish the precise relationship between sleep apnea and cognitive decline.

Dr. Joey R. Gee, a neurologist at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, commented on the potential impact of untreated sleep apnea on memory and cognitive function. Dr. Gee highlighted the importance of appropriate treatment in reducing the risk of cognitive decline associated with sleep apnea.

Dr. Thomas Kilkenny, the director of the Institute of Sleep Medicine at Staten Island University Hospital, stressed the significance of early detection and treatment of sleep apnea to mitigate its adverse effects on brain health.

Dr. David Merrill, a geriatric psychiatrist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center, emphasized the role of quality sleep in maintaining cognitive function and overall brain health. Dr. Merrill underscored the importance of using CPAP devices in managing sleep apnea and reducing the risk of cognitive decline.

As researchers continue to explore the complex relationship between sleep disorders and cognitive function, early detection and intervention remain crucial in preserving brain health and preventing cognitive decline associated with conditions like sleep apnea.