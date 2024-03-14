Study Reveals Concerns Over Teen Use of Delta-8 THC, Largely Unregulated

A recent national survey of over 2,000 high school seniors has shed light on the growing trend of delta-8 THC usage among teenagers, with more than 11% admitting to its use in the past year.

Delta-8 THC, a psychoactive compound derived from hemp, often referred to as “diet weed” or “weed lite,” is gaining popularity among youth despite its milder effects compared to delta-9 THC found in marijuana.

The survey, published in JAMA this week, highlighted higher usage rates in states lacking regulations around delta-8 and where marijuana remains illegal.

According to Renee Johnson, a professor at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, the largely unregulated sale of delta-8 THC products poses significant public health concerns. Johnson, who authored an accompanying editorial, emphasized the lack of oversight and accurate labeling of these products.

Delta-8 products surged after the 2018 Agricultural Improvement Act legalized hemp-derived cannabis products containing minimal delta-9 THC. However, the absence of regulations has led to concerns about potency and adverse health effects.

Studies indicate users experiencing symptoms such as cough, rapid heart rate, paranoia, anxiety, and breathing problems, with teens at higher risk due to their inexperience with drugs.

Johnson highlighted the risks associated with consuming delta-8 THC edibles, emphasizing the potential for over-ingestion and subsequent hospitalization.

Despite growing concerns, most states lack laws mandating accurate labeling of delta-8 products, contributing to misinformation and potential health hazards.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning in 2022 about the risks of delta-8 THC, noting over 2,300 exposure cases reported by poison control centers.

As of January 2023, delta-8 THC had been banned in 15 states and regulated in eight others, underscoring the urgency for comprehensive oversight and regulation of these products to safeguard public health.