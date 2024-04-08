Southwest Airlines Flight Returns Safely to Denver After Engine Cover Falls Off

Denver, CO – A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft bound for Houston encountered a harrowing incident on Sunday as it was forced to return to Denver International Airport after an engine cover detached and struck the wing flap. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident and announced plans to conduct a thorough investigation.

According to air traffic control recordings, the pilots reported hearing a loud impact on the wing, prompting concern among passengers and flight attendants aboard the aircraft.

In response to the incident, Southwest Airlines assured affected passengers that they would be accommodated on another flight to Houston, albeit with a three-hour delay. Emphasizing their commitment to safety, Southwest apologized for the inconvenience caused to passengers and affirmed that no injuries were reported.

Following the aircraft’s return to Denver, Southwest’s maintenance teams commenced a comprehensive review of the plane, which departed at 7:49 a.m. local time and returned at 8:15 a.m. Despite the unsettling occurrence, FAA records indicate that the aircraft was deemed airworthy as recently as May 2015.

While Boeing declined to comment on the incident, citing Southwest as the source for information regarding the aircraft and fleet operations, this event adds to a series of mechanical issues affecting Boeing aircraft across multiple airlines in recent months. The incident underscores ongoing concerns surrounding the safety of Boeing aircraft, despite the company’s enduring efforts to address longstanding scrutiny and maintain the integrity of its planes.