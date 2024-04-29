Texans wideout Tank Dell sustains minor wound from shooting in Sanford, Florida, team says

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, a native of Daytona Beach, Florida, was among the 10 victims during a shooting at a private gathering on Sunday just after midnight. The Texans said Dell was “in good spirits” after being released from the hospital.

SANFORD, Florida (KTRK) — Texans star wideout Tank Dell was injured in a shooting in Florida overnight, the Houston Texans announced.

On platform X, formally known as Twitter, the Texans said Dell was “in good spirits” after being released from the hospital.

Statement from the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/0ISsjlMHr0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2024

Dell, a native of Daytona Beach, Florida, was there as a bystander during a shooting at a private gathering on Sunday just after midnight. Following an incident, a teen gunman injured ten individuals.

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime reported that the 10 victims were treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds and a 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

The 24-year-old University of Houston football product is coming off a remarkable rookie season after being sidelined with a season-ending injury on Dec. 3, where he suffered a fractured fibula against the Denver Broncos.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.