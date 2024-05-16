ABC13 Weather Alert Day today: Threat of heavy rain & severe storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An ABC13 Weather Alert Day has been declared for Thursday due to the threat of heavy rain and severe storms.

Tropical moisture surging back on Thursday could bring the potential for more heavy downpours and street flooding.

This storm system could bring pretty widespread rain with the highest chances of rain north of I-10. We will be watching for heavy rain and even a few strong to severe storms. Due to the heavy rain potential, areas near and north of I-10 have been placed in a Flood Watch. It starts Thursday at 1 p.m. and will last through 7 a.m. Friday. Two to four inches of rain will be common in this flood watch area, with isolated spots seeing over six inches of rain.

Will the storms bring more flooding and severe weather?

Heavy rain that could flood streets is looking like the primary threat with this round of storms, but there will be a secondary threat of severe weather, too. At this time, we expect one to three inches of rain to be common, with over six inches possible in spots. The highest rainfall accumulations look to occur north of I-10 in the exact spots where we don’t need any more rain. While the timing could change, it looks like the storms will be biased toward the late afternoon and evening hours.

When will the storms clear out?

Many locations north of I-10 should be storm-free by Friday morning, but an upper air disturbance could trigger one more round of scattered storms especially south of I-10.

How is the weekend shaping up?

All things considered, it’s looking like a great weekend for outdoor activities if you can survive the mosquito swarms! Morning lows will dip into the 60s both Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon highs in the low 90s. We’ll get plenty of sunshine under a sunny to mostly sunny sky, and no rain is expected.

