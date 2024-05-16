13 Alert Traffic: I-610 East Loop northbound at Ship Channel Bridge shut down after deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Police have closed all northbound lanes of the I-610 East Loop at the Ship Channel Bridge as they investigate a deadly crash Thursday morning.

It happened at about 3 a.m.

Backups have since grown into delays that are at least an hour, going past Highway 225.

If you’re coming in from the La Porte area, for example, you should expect delays as well.

We don’t know yet what caused the crash, but it’s listed on Transtar as a fire that involved one vehicle.

One person was killed.

All northbound traffic on the loop is being forced to exit on Clinton Drive.

You can use the Washburn Tunnel or East Sam Houston Tollway as alternate routes.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.