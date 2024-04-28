Suspect dies after officer uses stun gun while responding to exposure call in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A suspect has died in what the Houston Police Department called an “unfortunate incident” after being tased while being taken into custody on the city’s southeast side on Sunday.

The situation unfolded in the 11000 block of Sageleaf Lane around 7:30 a.m.

HPD sent a post on platform X, formally known as Twitter, describing the nature of the scene.

HPD Commanders & PIO are en route to the 11000 block of Sageleaf Lane after a suspect’s death.



Prelim info is officers deployed tasers at a suspect while responding to an exposure call. Suspect pronounced deceased at the hospital.



More info at the scene.#hounews pic.twitter.com/AE91uOTaIS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 28, 2024

According to Asst. Chief Wyatt Martin with HPD, officers were notified of an exposure call in the area before neighbors said a naked man was running and screaming in the streets.

Once officers arrived, the man, who lived on the street, was found in his neighbor’s backyard. HPD said the man was uncooperative as they gave orders to surrender.

The officers then called in additional backup and the Houston Fire Department due to the man’s “agitated state,” according to police.

HPD said the man became physical with officers as they placed him into custody, leading one of them to use their stun gun on the man.

Officials said the man was hit with a taser just once.

Police said just about one minute later, the suspect became unresponsive. HFD paramedics at the scene attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect was believed to have been under the influence at the time.

HPD said the medical examiner will determine a cause of death after an autopsy is completed.

