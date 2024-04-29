Joey Loperfido, Astros’ 6th-ranked prospect tearing up Triple-A, called up to MLB

Trey Cabbage, an infielder who was on the active roster during the Mexico City series, was sent back down to Triple-A.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Joey Loperfido tore through Triple-A pitchers to the tune of 13 home runs and 27 runs batted in for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The highly-ranked prospect is now taking his talents to the majors after the Houston Astros announced on Monday that they’re calling up the 24-year-old for the first time.

News of the club recalling Loperfido trickled after Houston completed its two-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies in Mexico City on Sunday.

The Astros (9-19) start a homestand on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Loperfido’s dominance

Duke’s Joey Loperfido (36) makes a throw during an NCAA college baseball game on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Durham, N.C.

AP Photo/Ben McKeown

The Philadelphia native and Duke alumnus played in 25 games for Sugar Land, playing at first base, second, and centerfield.

During that stretch, Loperfido posted an impressive stat line, including 29 hits and 1.106 on-base-percentage-plus-slugging (OPS) average.

Loperfido’s first-base work is likely why Houston called up the former 2021 seventh-round draft pick. In 2024, manager Joe Espada’s options at the position – Jose Abreu and Jon Singleton – combined for 17 hits in 113 at-bats. None of those hits were home runs, and only three were extra-base hits.

Regardless of where Espanda will place him, the Astros hope Loperfido produces.

The Astros have lost 19 of the 26 games they’ve played this season. The ‘Stros have to play better baseball than the team has played in the last three years in order for the team to have a chance at the postseason.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston