Solid Waste Management Department (SWM) Announces Collection and Facility Schedule Interruptions Due to Tropical Storm Beryl 

HOUSTON — The City of Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWM) announces service interruptions for Monday, July 8, 2024. Due to Tropical Storm Beryl’s expected high winds and rain across the City, SWM will suspend all services, including storm debris operations, garbage, recycling, yard and tree waste collections. Residents are advised to secure their garbage and recycling containers. For additional information, download the HTX Collects mobile application or contact the 3-1-1 call center. Residents can also use the 3-1-1 online portal at houstontx.gov/311 to report any storm-related concerns. Please see the collection schedule changes below: Monday, July 8, 2024 NO COLLECTION SERVICES. All solid waste facilities and administrative offices will be closed. Additionally, all second-pass storm debris collection operations will be interrupted. Tuesday, July 9, 2024 Monday’s garbage, recycling, yard, and tree waste will be collected. Second-pass storm debris collections will resume. SWM will conduct city-wide damage assessments from Tropical Storm Beryl. Wednesday, July 10, 2024 SWM will collect Tuesday’s garbage, recycling, yard, and tree waste. Thursday, July 11, 2024 All SWM collection services will resume the regular collection schedule. Due to high volumes of tree waste, expect additional delays for the remainder of the week.