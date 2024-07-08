Beryl nears hurricane strength ahead of early Monday morning landfall near Matagorda Bay

July 7 Update 10 p.m.

Beryl is still a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph but gusts have now increased to 85 mph. And in the latest form the National Hurricane Center, Beryl is now expected to make landfall as a tropical storm east of Matagorda Bay and into central Matagorda County. However, Beryl is still forecast to reach hurricane strength over Matagorda and Wharton counties when sustained winds reach 75 mph around 7 a.m. Monday morning. then Beryl will take more of a northerly turn, which put much of Harris County and Houston at risk for seeing tropical storm to hurricane force gusts. Power outages are expected. Beryl will then weaken to a tropical storm as it passes over Southeast Texas and arrives close of Lufkin Monday evening.