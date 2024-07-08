Beryl makes Landfall, continues bringing hurricane force winds and flooding rains

July 8 Update 6:00 a.m.

Beryl is gradually lifting through Southeast Texas early this morning, bringing wind gusts of 80+mph to our coastal communities and 60+mph winds through the Houston area. A Tornado Watch and Flood Watch remains in effect for most of Southeast Texas. Flooding rains and damaging winds will continue through the morning and into the afternoon before gradually lifting north in the late afternoon and early evening.

July 8 Update 4:30 a.m.

Beryl has officially made landfall in Matagorda County as a Cat 1 hurricane. Flooding rains and hurricane force wind gusts continue. A Tornado Watch continues for most of Southeast Texas.

July 8 Update 2 a.m.

Beryl’s center of circulation remains just offshore of Matagorda County, and is currently a Cat 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 80mph. Conditions are already rapidly deteriorating farther inland including around the Houston area, and will continue to worsen through the morning. Along with the flooding winds and damaging rain, a Tornado watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for Matagorda, Brazoria, Galveston, Chambers, Liberty, Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties.