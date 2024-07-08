Watch out for high water on these Houston-area roads

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Drivers, keep an eye on high-water locations on Houston-area roads and drive safely as Hurricane Beryl moves through southeast Texas.
LATEST FORECAST: Beryl is a hurricane once again, nears landfall along Matagorda County
High water spots reported by Houston Transtar:
- IH-10 Katy eastbound at Houston Ave — Right shoulder, right lane, 2 center lanes
- Beltway 8-South westbound Before Almeda/ FM-521 — 3 Frontage road lanes
- Westpark Tollway Eastbound At Beltway 8 — Exit Ramp
- IH-69 Southwest Northbound At Dunlavy — Right shoulder, right lane, center lane
Other Houston-area high water spots:
- Cypresswood Dr. between Champion Forest Dr.and Cutten Rd.
- Aldine Mail Rte. Rd. at I-69 Eastex Fwy
- Wallisville Road at Uvalde Road
- Houston Ship Channel Toll Bridge
- I-69 Southwest Fwy NB after Bellfort
- I-45 North Fwy at Little York
- San Felipe DR. WB. at Sage Rd.
- East Sam Houston Parkway SB between Jacintoport Blvd. and the Ship Channel Bridge Plaza
- East Sam Houston Parkway NB between Hwy 225 and the Toll Bridge
- TX-87 EB between Bolivar Free Fry (South) and TX-124 — Galveston
- TX-87 WB between Bolivar Free Fry (North) and TX-342-SPUR/61st St — Galveston
- Lexington Blvd. and Bluestone Dr. — Fort Bend County