Watch out for high water on these Houston-area roads

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Drivers, keep an eye on high-water locations on Houston-area roads and drive safely as Hurricane Beryl moves through southeast Texas.

LATEST FORECAST: Beryl is a hurricane once again, nears landfall along Matagorda County

High water spots reported by Houston Transtar:

IH-10 Katy eastbound at Houston Ave — Right shoulder, right lane, 2 center lanes

Beltway 8-South westbound Before Almeda/ FM-521 — 3 Frontage road lanes

Westpark Tollway Eastbound At Beltway 8 — Exit Ramp

IH-69 Southwest Northbound At Dunlavy — Right shoulder, right lane, center lane

Other Houston-area high water spots: