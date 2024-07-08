summer banner ad 1870x125
LSCUP-SummerFall-Que-Onda-APRIL_1870x125
Expedia-TopAd
VRBO-TopBanner
HCCS Redistricting Digital Ad 44 x 300 (1)
Crime-stoppers-kim-ogg

¡Que Onda Magazine!

Houston's oldest bilingual publication

Watch out for high water on these Houston-area roads

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Drivers, keep an eye on high-water locations on Houston-area roads and drive safely as Hurricane Beryl moves through southeast Texas.

LATEST FORECAST: Beryl is a hurricane once again, nears landfall along Matagorda County

High water spots reported by Houston Transtar:

  • IH-10 Katy eastbound at Houston Ave — Right shoulder, right lane, 2 center lanes
  • Beltway 8-South westbound Before Almeda/ FM-521 — 3 Frontage road lanes
  • Westpark Tollway Eastbound At Beltway 8 — Exit Ramp
  • IH-69 Southwest Northbound At Dunlavy — Right shoulder, right lane, center lane

Other Houston-area high water spots:

  • Cypresswood Dr. between Champion Forest Dr.and Cutten Rd.
  • Aldine Mail Rte. Rd. at I-69 Eastex Fwy
  • Wallisville Road at Uvalde Road
  • Houston Ship Channel Toll Bridge
  • I-69 Southwest Fwy NB after Bellfort
  • I-45 North Fwy at Little York
  • San Felipe DR. WB. at Sage Rd.
  • East Sam Houston Parkway SB between Jacintoport Blvd. and the Ship Channel Bridge Plaza
  • East Sam Houston Parkway NB between Hwy 225 and the Toll Bridge
  • TX-87 EB between Bolivar Free Fry (South) and TX-124 — Galveston
  • TX-87 WB between Bolivar Free Fry (North) and TX-342-SPUR/61st St — Galveston
  • Lexington Blvd. and Bluestone Dr. — Fort Bend County

Latest Stories