Beryl to Bring High Winds to Area

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) continues monitoring Beryl. The National Hurricane Center anticipates Beryl will make landfall as a hurricane near Matagorda Bay early Monday morning. Impacts will begin as early as this evening. The National Weather Service is expecting wind impacts to be the biggest concern.



Residents need to finish making storm preparations for their families and homes by this evening. This includes:



• Bringing in all furniture, toys, and any other objects so they do not become projectiles and cause damage.

• Cleaning up all yard waste and branches before this evening.

• Having enough supplies for your household. This includes food, water, medications, and pet supplies.



Residents should also plan to stay and remain at home by 10 p.m. tonight. According to the National Weather Service, flash flooding is likely in areas across the county and some roads will be impassable due to debris.



According to the National Weather Service, power outages are expected to occur this evening. In the event your property loses power, do not call 9-1-1. 9-1-1 should be used only for life-threatening emergencies. Harris County and City of Houston residents needing information about power outages, transportation, infrastructure, and other services should call 3-1-1. Residents who are in need of recovery resources and post-incident support should call 2-1-1.



BE WEATHER AWARE! In addition to potential wind damage, residents should also anticipate severe rain and the potential for flash flooding in the region.



• You can see real-time information on waterway conditions using the Harris County Flood Control District’s Flood Warning System.

• Follow CenterPoint Energy’s Outage Trackerpage for continued power outage updates.

• Having multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

o If a Tornado Warning is issued, go into an interior room on the lowest floor of the building you are in and stay away from windows. Remain there until the danger has passed. For more information on tornado safety, visit www.ready.gov/tornadoes.

o Today is a good day to make sure that your mobile devices are set to receive wireless emergency alerts (WEA). NWS will use these alerts to warn community members in the path of potentially dangerous weather. WEA messages save lives. Apple | Android

• Check on vulnerable neighbors such as seniors and families with small children to aid with storm preparations.

• Monitor media sources for severe weather information. Follow weather safety advice from local officials and the National Weather Service.

• Do not wade, play, or swim in flood water. Debris, dangerous chemicals, and wildlife in the water can cause serious injury or even death.

• If power fails, remember that generators should only be located outdoors. Carbon monoxide poisoning is a leading cause of death during disasters.



Avoid traveling during severe weather.

• Rain can reduce visibility. If you go out, use caution, turn on headlights, and reduce your speed to avoid hydroplaning.

• Do not drive through flooded areas. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown

• If you see water covering the road, do notattempt to cross it. Only a few inches of water can float a vehicle.

• Some roads may be impassible due to debris.

• Do not drive around barricades.

• If you find yourself in a dangerous situation where your vehicle is taking on water, get out of the vehicle, get to a higher position, and call 911.



HCOHSEM will provide updates via social media, ReadyHarris Alerts and ReadyHarris Accessible Alerts.



For more information on how to prepare, review our hurricane preparedness and evacuation guide. You can also text GULF2024 to 888777 to receive hurricane season updates.