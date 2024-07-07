Houston-area school and college closings and delays

These are the current reported school closings or delays around Houston and the surrounding areas.
Closings Last Updated at 2:01pm on 7/07/2024
|ALDINE ISD
|Closed Monday
|ALIEF ISD
|Closed Monday
|ALVIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE
|Closed Monday
|BRAZOSPORT COLLEGE
|Closed Monday
|CLEAR CREEK ISD
|Closed Monday
|CLEVELAND ISD
|Closed Monday
|College of the Mainland
|Closed Monday
|CONROE ISD
|Closed Monday
|CROSBY ISD
|Closed Monday
|CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS ISD
|Closed Monday
|DICKINSON ISD
|Closed Monday
|FORT BEND ISD
|Closed Monday & Tuesday
|FRIENDSWOOD ISD
|Closed Monday
|GALVESTON ISD
|Closed Monday
|HITCHCOCK ISD
|Closed Monday
|HOUSTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE
|Closed Monday
|HOUSTON ISD
|Closed Monday & Tuesday
|HUMBLE ISD
|Closed Monday
|INCARNATE WORD ACADEMY
|Closed Monday
|KATY ISD
|Closed Monday
|NEEDVILLE ISD
|Closed Monday
|ROYAL ISD
|Closed Monday
|SAN JACINTO COLLEGE
|Closed Monday
|SANTA FE ISD
|Closed Monday
|SPRING BRANCH ISD
|Closed Monday
|SPRING ISD
|Closed Monday
|SWEENY ISD
|Closed Monday;
|all scheduled activities cancelled
|TEXAS CITY ISD
|Closed Monday
|TOMBALL ISD
|Closed Monday
|UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON CLEAR LAKE
|Closed Monday
|WALLER ISD
|Closed Monday
|WHARTON COUNTY JUNIOR COLLEGE
|Closed Monday
|WILLIS ISD
|Closed Monday