Houston-area school and college closings and delays

These are the current reported school closings or delays around Houston and the surrounding areas.

Check the forecast for detailed weather information

Tap this link to view the list in a full-screen browser version.

Closings Last Updated at 2:01pm on 7/07/2024

ALDINE ISD Closed Monday  
ALIEF ISD Closed Monday  
ALVIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE Closed Monday  
BRAZOSPORT COLLEGE Closed Monday  
CLEAR CREEK ISD Closed Monday  
CLEVELAND ISD Closed Monday  
College of the Mainland Closed Monday  
CONROE ISD Closed Monday  
CROSBY ISD Closed Monday  
CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS ISD Closed Monday  
DICKINSON ISD Closed Monday  
FORT BEND ISD Closed Monday & Tuesday  
FRIENDSWOOD ISD Closed Monday  
GALVESTON ISD Closed Monday  
HITCHCOCK ISD Closed Monday  
HOUSTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE Closed Monday  
HOUSTON ISD Closed Monday & Tuesday  
HUMBLE ISD Closed Monday  
INCARNATE WORD ACADEMY Closed Monday  
KATY ISD Closed Monday  
NEEDVILLE ISD Closed Monday  
ROYAL ISD Closed Monday  
SAN JACINTO COLLEGE Closed Monday  
SANTA FE ISD Closed Monday  
SPRING BRANCH ISD Closed Monday  
SPRING ISD Closed Monday  
SWEENY ISD Closed Monday; all scheduled activities cancelled 
TEXAS CITY ISD Closed Monday  
TOMBALL ISD Closed Monday  
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON CLEAR LAKE Closed Monday  
WALLER ISD Closed Monday  
WHARTON COUNTY JUNIOR COLLEGE Closed Monday  
WILLIS ISD Closed Monday 

