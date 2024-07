HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A ground stop was ordered at Bush Intercontinental Airport after thunderstorms moved into the area on Saturday afternoon.

The airport issued a ground stop between 3:37 p.m. to 5 p.m., impacting passengers who were scheduled to arrive during that time.

ABC13’s Weather Team said Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to hit the Texas coast on Monday as a category 1 hurricane with high impacts in southeast Texas.