Scholarship alert: Media students invited to apply to HAHMP fall 2024 scholarships

By Edward Saenz

Eligible media students are encouraged to apply for a chance to receive a scholarship between $500 to $3,000 in the upcoming fall semester.

The Houston Association of Hispanic Media Professionals, led by President and ABC13 anchor Mayra Moreno, is awarding scholarships to eligible deserving communication students in their junior, senior or graduate year.

Over $800,000 have been awarded in scholarships in the 37 years as an organization. The application deadline is approaching, ending on June 30.

Knowing first-hand the financial boost of a HAHMP scholarship, Scholarship Chair Indira Zaldivar, invites students to apply to realize their dreams of graduating from college and breaking into a career in communications.

“Not only may the scholarship provide a financial boost for the fall semester, but it may connect students to bond and feel supported by other Hispanic media professionals in our organization,” Zaldivar said.

“Our organization strives to open doors for students to break into their desired careers and go on to contribute with their different experiences and skill sets to fulfill the needs of Houston’s diverse audience.”

The scholarship is open for students in their junior, senior, or graduate year who plan to enroll in the fall semester at any university in the U.S. or Puerto rico.

“The HAHMP board has simplified the application process and have made the application available all online so that students can feel more encouraged to participate in this opportunity,” Zaldivar said.

For more information on the application process and eligibility, students should visit hahmp.org.

