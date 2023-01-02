Quaker Oats Recalls Granola Bars and Cereals Over Salmonella Concern

In response to potential salmonella contamination, Quaker Oats, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, has issued a recall for numerous granola bars and granola cereals, urging consumers to dispose of the affected products immediately. The recall, announced on Friday and confirmed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), includes various flavors of Quaker Big Chewy Bars, variety packs, and Quaker Simply Granola cereals.

The impacted products were distributed in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan, according to the FDA. Consumers are advised not to consume any of the recalled Quaker items and to contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for more information or product reimbursement.

Salmonella, a bacterium that can lead to foodborne illness, may contaminate food during handling if proper hygiene measures are not followed, warns the FDA. The bacteria is commonly transmitted through raw or undercooked foods. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that salmonella causes approximately 1.35 million illnesses, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the U.S. each year.

Symptoms of salmonella infection typically include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, manifesting between six hours and six days after exposure. More severe cases may present with aches, headaches, elevated fever, lethargy, rashes, or blood in urine or stool, and in rare instances, the infection can be fatal.

Quaker Oats, in its statement on the recall, did not provide specific details on how the potential contamination occurred. However, the company assured that there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the recalled products.

The recall encompasses several dozen products, including granola bars, granola cereals, and variety packs that may contain different bars. Some of the affected products listed in the recall include Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip, Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk, Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Variety packs, Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter bars, Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal, Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal, Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor, and Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack.

For a complete list of the recalled products, along with their UPC codes, consumers are advised to visit the official Quaker Granola recall site.