6 Houston shootings claim 3 lives and injure 6, in violent Saturday overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — At least nine people were reportedly shot in six separate incidents overnight on Saturday across Harris County and Houston.

According to officials, the shootings spanned five hours and resulted in three deaths, marking a violent overnight period.

The first reported shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m., in northeast Houston. While details are limited, police said one person was shot on the 2900 block of Folger, near Wages Street, and confirmed that one person was detained.

In another reported shooting, three people were hospitalized after a car crash turned into a shootout at a northwest Houston intersection around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators said the drivers of two vehicles were involved in a minor crash on West Rankin near Ella before they pulled out guns and shot at each other. A 16-year-old bystander who was not related to the conflict was shot in the crossfire.

At about 9 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex on Place Rebecca Lane near Kuykendahl, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Authorities have yet to determine whether the boys shot at each other or if both were victims, but they mentioned that witnesses reported seeing two black men in dark hoodies flee the scene immediately after the shooting. Deputies described one man as tall and skinny, and the second as short with dreads.

About 50 minutes later, a fatal shooting was reported on the 14100 block of Alderson Street.

At the scene, deputies reported finding an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a gray Ford pickup truck.

Investigators said the truck was pulled over on the side of the road when a silver two-door vehicle shot into the truck and then fled eastbound on Alderson Street. There is currently no suspect description.

Around 10:30 p.m., one person was killed in a convenience store parking lot on McHard Road. According to investigators, a clerk heard gunshots before seeing a person down in the parking lot. Details are limited, investigators do not have a suspect or motive.

At about12:22 a.m. on Yellowstone Boulevard, a fight between a pizza delivery driver and a resident turned deadly when shots were reportedly fired at an apartment complex in Houston’s south side.

Police said the resident was killed and the driver was detained.

