ABC13 Weather Alert Day for the threat of severe storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The ABC13 Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Weather Alert Day as the threat for severe thunderstorms to develop has increased this afternoon.

Light showers will move through Southeast Texas Monday morning as temperatures hover in the mid-70s. Scattered strong to severe storms could move through Monday afternoon and evening, potentially bringing damaging wind gusts over 70 mph, golf ball-sized hail, and blinding heavy rains.

A Flood Watch also continues for our northern counties and will remain in effect through Monday at 7 p.m. Total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches could lead to flooding of low-lying areas or prolong flooding already occurring in some locations.

Can we expect more storms this week?

Yes, the same weather system that brought showers and a few storms Sunday will still be overhead Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible beginning around lunchtime Monday and continuing into the evening. These storms could bring strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall that could lead to street flooding and flooding of low-lying areas. So Monday is going to be another day to keep a watchful eye on the sky and forecast. Then after Monday, the next chance for rain is Thursday.

With the continued rain will flooding become an issue again?

A Flood Watch continues through Monday evening for our counties north of Houston and I-10.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.