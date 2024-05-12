Houston police identify and arrest suspect involved in McDonald’s fatal shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 46-year-old attorney’s death last weekend, according to court documents.

Anthony Martin Landry, 57, was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Jeffrey Limmer.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Attorney’s sister says she’s not surprised he tried calming angry customer when he was killed

Officers responded to a shooting at a McDonald’s near the Katy Freeway, where police found Limmer unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by HPD revealed that Limmer tried to calm Laundry down, who was reportedly upset over his order and demanded a refund. Investigators detail in court documents that Landry was yelling racial slurs and was ‘irate.’

The court documents show that Limmer and Laundry then argued outside the building. Investigators said that Limmer pushed Landry to the ground and went back into the fast food restaurant.

Investigators then detailed in the court documents that Landry went to his truck and retrieved a gun and shot the attorney, before fleeing the scene in a blue Ford pick-up.

Police say they were able to track down the suspect and he was identified as the shooter by a witness.

Court documents and records show that Landry was out of jail on bond for assaulting a family member in February.

Landry is currently in jail without bond, awaiting his first court appearance.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, X and Instagram.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.