Princess Kate Reveals Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

In a heartfelt video message released on Friday, Princess Kate of Wales disclosed her ongoing battle with cancer. The announcement comes two months after she underwent what she described as “major” abdominal surgery. The 42-year-old Princess, wife of Prince William, is currently undergoing chemotherapy, with the exact type of cancer remaining undisclosed.

Speaking from Windsor in the video filmed on Wednesday, Princess Kate expressed her shock at the diagnosis, emphasizing her and William’s efforts to manage the situation privately for the sake of their young family. The cancer was discovered during post-operative tests following her surgery in mid-January.

Although initially believed to be non-cancerous, further tests revealed the presence of cancer, prompting Princess Kate’s medical team to recommend preventative chemotherapy. Despite the challenges, she expressed gratitude for the support of her husband and the importance of privacy during this time.

The announcement coincides with the public acknowledgment of her father-in-law, King Charles, also undergoing cancer treatment. While the type of cancer and treatment remain undisclosed for both individuals, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak noted that the king’s cancer was “caught early.”

Princess Kate affirmed her commitment to returning to official duties once cleared by her medical team, while also sending a message of hope and solidarity to others facing similar battles against cancer. She urged individuals not to lose faith or hope, emphasizing that they are not alone in their struggles.