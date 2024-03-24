Potential Severe Storms Looming for Southeast Texas: Here’s What to Expect

Following last Thursday’s drenching rainfall in Southeast Texas, which inundated Houston with over 1.5 inches of rain, a new weather system is brewing in the western United States, heralding the likelihood of another round of storms and potentially severe weather by Monday. Here’s a breakdown of what residents can anticipate in the coming days.

Sunday’s Outlook:

Ahead of the anticipated storm activity, Sunday is forecasted to remain dry across southeast Texas. However, changes are on the horizon as moisture levels increase. Despite starting with mostly sunny conditions, clouds are expected to blanket the region throughout the day. Additionally, wind speeds will elevate, reaching up to 20 mph in Houston during the afternoon, with gusts potentially exceeding 30 mph.

Temperatures will hover around 60 degrees early in the morning, gradually climbing to the low 70s by the afternoon, slightly below the seasonal average for late March.

While precipitation is not anticipated in Houston on Sunday, Central Texas may experience late-night storm development, which will progress eastward, impacting East and Southeast Texas by Monday.

Severe Weather Threat:

On Monday morning, scattered thunderstorms are likely to emerge in Houston, particularly after 8 a.m. By late morning to early afternoon, a line of storms is expected to traverse the area. Although a widespread severe weather outbreak isn’t foreseen, isolated storms could yield damaging hail and gusty winds.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that the Houston metro area faces a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms on Monday, suggesting the potential for isolated severe impacts. The system is anticipated to be fast-moving, thus limiting overall rainfall accumulation. However, the strongest storms could bring higher rainfall totals, with areas in far East Texas, including Port Arthur and Beaumont, under a level 2 risk.

By late afternoon and evening, the storm activity is projected to shift eastward, impacting Louisiana and Arkansas.

What’s on the Horizon:

Following Monday’s storm activity, a relatively tranquil weather pattern is expected for much of the upcoming week. Tuesday is slated for sunny skies and rising temperatures into the mid-70s. Wednesday may see a slight dip in temperatures and a marginal chance of rain due to a weak low-pressure system, albeit without significant impacts.

Thursday and Friday are forecasted to remain calm as high pressure settles in, with temperatures ranging from the 50s to the mid to upper 70s, aligning with typical late March conditions.