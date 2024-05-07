Man accused of killing woman before stealing patrol car during shootout near Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A man accused of murdering a woman got away from law enforcement during a shootout near the Texas Medical Center overnight, according to police.

Houston police said firefighters were at the Shell gas station on Almeda Road at North MacGregor Drive around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when they witnessed some kind of domestic disturbance between a man and a woman.

The man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman at least nine times. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The firefighters flagged down a Harris County Precinct 7 constable deputy, who tried to conduct a traffic stop up the street from the gas station, but the suspect immediately fired shots, police said. That’s when the deputy fired back.

HPD Commanders and PIO are en route to an outside agency officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of Almeda Rd.



Prelim info is a deputy responded to a shooting and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Suspect fled the scene. Deputy was not injured.



More at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/fsDAebyZDf — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 7, 2024

Somehow, the suspect was able to get into the deputy’s vehicle and drive away during the exchange of gunfire, according to HPD.

The suspect drove away but soon returned to the scene, where he had another shootout with the deputy, police said. The suspect then got back into his own vehicle and fled.

“The suspect was gone for a short period of time and then returned to the scene. There was another gun fight with the deputy. The suspect then got into the vehicle and left the location,” Asst. Chief Jessica Anderson with HPD said.

“The deputy is currently at the hospital undergoing medical evaluation to ensure that he is OK. After returning gunfire, the deputy did suffer some small injuries,” Cpt. Marcus Grant with Pct. 7 said.

Investigators said the deputy is a 14-year veteran with the department.

The suspect reportedly fled in a black Chevy Camaro after returning to the gas station and ditching the deputy’s vehicle, police said.

In a later update, HPD confirmed that the Camaro had been found, though the suspect was still wanted. Investigators also confirmed that the vehicle was registered to the woman who died.

While the suspect’s name hasn’t been released, investigators said they do have a an idea of who he is. The wanted suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

For news updates, follow Brandon Hamilton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.