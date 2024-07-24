Kamala Harris is coming to Houston on Thursday

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic party’s likely new nominee for president, will be in Houston on Thursday.

Harris will be in Houston to speak at the American Federation of Teachers national convention, according to a White House statement. Delegates for the teachers’ union voted Monday to endorse Harris’ bid to succeed President Joe Biden and become the first woman, first Asian American, and second African American to serve as president of the United States.

Harris last visited Houston in November for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and was in other Texas cities earlier this month.

President Joe Biden announced Sunday he was ending his reelection bid after a poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump, the 78-year-old Republican nominee, and mounting pressure from fellow Democrats. The 81-year-old Biden immediately endorsed 59-year-old Harris to be his successor, who’s quickly rallied support across the country and from local officials like Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the Texas House Democratic Caucus, former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and more.

Texas delegates to the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for next month in Chicago, voted Monday night to support Harris. In addition, Harris has secured enough support from party delegates to become its presidential nominee, according to a survey by the Associated Press.

However, delegates may still vote for another Democratic candidate during next month’s convention, according to AP.