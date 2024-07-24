summer banner ad 1870x125
Several people arrested, taken to NRG facility as part of FBI operation in Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — FBI Houston announced Wednesday morning that several people were in custody at an NRG facility as part of a federal investigation.

The agency said it’s leading the operation targeting numerous alleged criminals throughout Houston and Harris County.

Authorities did not tell ABC13 what the operation was about but confirmed those arrested and taken to NRG were from that investigation.

FBI agents partnered with Houston police officers, Harris County sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Marshals Service deputies, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to conduct the arrests at multiple locations. FBI tactical teams from New Orleans and San Antonio also assisted.

Officials said there is no threat to public safety, adding that more information will be released soon.

