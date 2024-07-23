4 years ago, Brittany Guidry was shot to death: Crime Stoppers, HPD offer $5000 for information on her killer

Brittany Guidry’s uncle Ronald Love, speaks at a press conference on July 23 joined by Brittany’s family to ask for public’s help in identifying Guidry’s killer. Photo by Indira Zaldivar / Que Onda Magazine.

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

Crime Stoppers and HPD need the public’s help in identifying the suspect who shot 25-year-old Brittany Guidry, more than four years ago.

Those who provide information may receive up to $5,000 cash for information leading to the charge and arrest of the suspect, believed to be a Black male in his 20s.

“It must be very hard for you to walk around every day,” Juana Johnson said to her daughter’s killer during the July 23 press conference in the Crime Stoppers Building.

“Anything you do wrong; it does come back.”

The crime happened on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Brittany Guidry and another individual were shot in the 7400 block of Calhoun Road in Houston, Texas.

Guidry and the other victim were inside of a parked vehicle in front of a convenience store.

An unknown Black man approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and opened fire shooting Guidry multiple times, and the other victim in the leg. Unfortunately, Guidry died on the scene.

The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction of travel.

“Brittany Rena Guidry, my cousin, my first best friend, my sister, I could write a book on the kind of person she was,” said Brittany’s cousin, Teara Ketchum-Rouse during the press conference on July 23.

“It’s been four years and three months since she was violently taken from us. That’s 1,550 days that the person responsible has been able to walk around freely and enjoy four years worth of holidays with their family and friends while we are stuck with the memories.”

Tips may be reported anonymously in three ways.