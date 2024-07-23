Man indicted for allegedly importing 2 tons of chemicals from China to make fentanyl-laced pills

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Federal officials said their agents took down the man leading one of the largest drug operations in the history of the United States, hailing it as a big step forward in the fight against fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas announced during a press conference Monday afternoon that Minsu Fang, 48, was indicted on July 17 for four counts of conspiracy to import, export, and manufacture fentanyl.

According to federal charging documents, Fang and his associates sent raw materials used to make fentanyl from China to the United States. The fentanyl precursors eventually ended up in Mexico, where they would be made into laced pills and then sent back to the U.S. for sale and distribution.

Investigators said Fang and his co-conspirators avoided law enforcement interdiction by mislabeling packages, lying about the contents, and mixing them with other products. As a result, the shipments were allegedly admitted into the U.S. without a detailed inspection of the individual contents.

Between August and October of 2023, federal officials said agents seized approximately 100 shipments in Laredo, Texas, containing more than two tons of raw materials, enough to make millions of pills. Fang was arrested in New York on June 19 on an arrest warrant.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani said it’s possible drugs manufactured by Fang’s team could have ended up in Houston but emphasized that there was no way for them to know for sure. Their goal is to encourage parents to have a conversation with their children about the dangers of fentanyl.

“You’ve got children who think they’re taking Percocet, Oxycodone, or Adderall. They have no idea that those pills are laced with fentanyl because a friend gave it to them. What ends up happening is those kids don’t wake up the next day. Our plea to parents is that one pill shouldn’t be a death sentence. This is part of trying to cut that out,” Hamdani said.

Fang, a Chinese national, is scheduled to appear before a U.S. magistrate Tuesday morning. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison on each count of conviction and a $10 million fine.