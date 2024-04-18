Judge sets $170K bond set for ‘MrInjector1,’ accused of illegal butt and Botox-like injections

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A man known online as “MrInjector1” faced a judge for the first time Thursday morning as his bond was set for a slew of charges related to illegal cosmetic injections.

Houston police say this case is part of a growing problem in the city.

In the case of 42-year-old Dustin David Moore from Pasadena — police said 10 women have come forward so far.

Dustin David Moore, known as “MrInjector1” on social media, was arrested after allegations he performed illegal cosmetic procedures.

Moore appeared in court early Thursday morning, wearing the same black scrubs ABC13 cameras captured him in when he was arrested on Wednesday.

His “MrInjector1” TikTok page is filled with videos of his work. However, police say there is just one problem — Moore doesn’t have a medical license. He was allegedly hurting people with non-FDA-approved butt and Botox-like injections.

A search on the Texas Medical Board website confirms that Moore is not licensed.

ABC13 was there when Moore’s Pasadena office — Skinny Sculpt MedSpa — was raided minutes after it opened on Wednesday. It’s one of three locations he’s had in the area over the years.

One client was reportedly mid-injection during the raid. Police said they recovered counterfeit Botox at the scene.

Moore was escorted out in handcuffs.

Consuelo and Isabella Dal Bo, a mother and daughter, were arrested in Cypress as part of an undercover sting tied to alleged illegal butt injections.

He’s charged with three counts of unlawful practice of medicine and one account of aggravated assault – serious bodily injury. The judge just set Moore’s bond at $170,000 total.

Moore’s court-appointed attorney said he is not a flight risk and doesn’t need GPS monitoring.

“Mr. Moore has lived in Houston his entire life. He has reliable transportation to and from the courthouse. He currently lives with his girlfriend and her children, as well as his grandson,” the attorney said in court.

In the end, the judge didn’t agree and said Moore must wear a GPS tracker, among other stipulations if he meets bond. He was also told he can’t perform any medical acts.

According to records, this is not the first time Moore has been accused of medical wrongdoing.

In 2020, the Texas Medical Board issued a cease-and-desist order prohibiting him from practicing medicine without a license in Texas.

“The Board found that Mr. Moore admitted to administering skin treatment injections including Botox for a period of several years and without proper physician involvement,” online records state.

In 2022, Moore was among three defendants sued for medical malpractice related to botched butt injections. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff claimed he injected her with a “mystery drug” instead of an FDA-approved filler. When he tried to correct it with another injection, she suffered serious complications. Online court records state the parties are nearing a settlement.

Anyone with information about Moore is urged to contact HPD’s Major Offenders Division at 713-308-3100.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.