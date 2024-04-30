Overnight storms cause partial collapse of industrial facility in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) — After severe weather overnight, storm damage was also reported in Baytown and Chambers County.

ABC13’s Brandon Hamilton was at the Quantix facility off the Grand Parkway in Baytown, where the cleanup process was underway.

The heavy damage could be seen from the highway, including the facility’s part of the roof that was caved in and HVAC units on their side.

Quantix, a supply chain services company, says it was around 4:30 a.m. when it was informed that the south end of its facility had been damaged.

They believe strong winds from the storm are to blame.

The company says there were employees inside as the storm rolled through, but they were able to shelter in place. No one was reportedly hurt.

Eyewitness News learned a structural engineer is planning to look at the building before anyone is allowed back into this section.

The company says customers who will be impacted have been contacted.

The overnight stoms also led to multiple school closures and delays across the area.

For news updates, follow Brandon Hamilton on Facebook, X and Instagram.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.