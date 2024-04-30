Storm chances rise later this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A lot of water fell over Southeast Texas since Sunday morning, but thankfully we all catch a break for at least Tuesday.

We started off Tuesday morning with some fog but it has burned off.

During the afternoon we expect the smoky haze from Mexico to return, decreasing air quality and turning the sky more gray than blue. Still, enough sunshine should break through to warm temperatures into the mid 80s.

We cannot rule out an isolated afternoon showers and storms, but most of us should stay dry.

When do rain chances go back up?

Rain chances will creep up to 30% on Wednesday and 40% on Thursday and Friday. The weather pattern this week will feature strong jet stream winds over Texas, which will push disturbances through the state that can morph into thunderstorm complexes. These complexes can be difficult to predict more than 12 hours in advance, so stay informed and nimble with your plans this week. At this time we think Thursday and Friday bring our highest chances of getting storms from one of those complexes.

Could the storms bring heavy rain or severe weather?

Yes, it is possible that any storm complex that blows through could bring heavy rain and severe weather. We’ll keep you posted.

Are there any more cool fronts coming ahead of summer?

It no longer looks like we’ll get a front during the first week of May, but there’s still a chance one more cool front could make it down here before the summer heat settles in for good. In fact, next week we see a heat ridge building in that will push our highs into the low 90s for the first time in 2024…stay cool!

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.