Suspect shot to death after holding ex-wife and toddler at gunpoint in car, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A man is dead after he led deputies on a chase and held his ex-wife and a 3-year-old at gunpoint, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Tuesday morning.

The chase is believed to have started in the Fort Bend County area.

As the pursuit continued, multiple law enforcement agencies followed the vehicle into east Harris County, Gonzalez said.

At one point, the driver, who was armed, was heading eastbound on Highway 146 at Highway 99. It was believed he was going toward Chambers County.

The man allegedly held his ex-wife and toddler at gunpoint, the sheriff said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The chase stopped at Plantation Drive at Highway 565, where shots were fired, Gonzalez said, adding that the suspect was shot. It’s unclear who opened fire.

Less than 10 minutes later, Gonzalez confirmed the suspect dead at the scene.

The woman and the child were not injured. No injuries were reported to law enforcement.

The sheriff is headed to the scene, where he’ll likely provide an update. If that happens, ABC13 will carry it live.

Update 2: suspect has been confirmed deceased on-scene. I’m enroute to the scene. https://t.co/mkuKytWBNf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 30, 2024

ABC13 has crews headed to the scene. Stay with us on our 24/7 live channel for updates.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.