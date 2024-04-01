IRS Introduces Direct File Program for Texas Residents Simplifying Tax Filing

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has unveiled Direct File, a free program tailored to streamline the tax-filing process for Texas residents. Launched on March 12, this initiative is currently being piloted in 12 states, offering a user-friendly solution for individuals with relatively straightforward tax situations.

With tax-filing season already underway since January 29 and the deadline looming on April 15, Direct File presents an accessible option for taxpayers seeking simplicity and efficiency. Notably, most Texans will only need to file federal tax returns, as the state does not impose an income tax.

Key Details:

Around 3.8 million Texans are expected to qualify for Direct File, according to an IRS news release. The program, available in both English and Spanish, aims to alleviate the time and financial burden associated with tax preparation.

Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo highlighted that the average American spends approximately 13 hours and $270 completing their taxes annually, underscoring the significance of initiatives like Direct File in reducing these burdensome costs.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, emphasized the potential benefits of Direct File, noting that eligible taxpayers can anticipate smoother filing processes, reduced time commitments, lower costs, and expedited refunds.

Direct File marks the first time taxpayers can directly file with the IRS, with funding provided through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

Eligibility Criteria:

Texans with simple tax scenarios involving W-2 or 1099 forms and those opting for standard deductions are likely eligible for Direct File. Additional eligibility criteria include residency in Texas throughout 2023, reporting income from specific sources such as employment, unemployment compensation, or Social Security benefits, and intending to claim various deductions and credits.

Doggett emphasized the importance of maximizing eligible tax credits, highlighting that many households in Texas miss out on potential benefits due to the complexities and costs associated with tax preparation.

Support and Assistance:

Taxpayers utilizing the Direct File program can access live support from IRS staff during weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST, providing assistance and guidance throughout the filing process.

Residents of Austin, Dallas, and Arlington earning less than $60,000 annually can also seek free tax preparation assistance from Foundation Communities, a nonprofit organization staffed by IRS-certified volunteers. In 2023, these volunteers aided over 11,000 Central Texas families in completing their tax returns.

Direct File represents a significant step toward simplifying tax filing for Texas residents, offering a streamlined and accessible alternative to traditional methods. As the tax deadline approaches, eligible taxpayers are encouraged to explore this initiative to expedite their filing process and maximize potential refunds.