Iconic Sportscaster Matt Musil of KHOU 11 Houston Retires After 43-Year Career

After an illustrious 43-year career as one of Houston’s most beloved sportscasters, Matt Musil of KHOU 11 Houston has officially announced his retirement. The news was revealed by Sunday sports reporter and anchor Zack Tawatari during a special edition of KHOU 11 Sports Extra dedicated to celebrating Musil’s remarkable tenure in the industry.

During the heartfelt tribute, Tawatari expressed admiration for Musil’s impact, stating, “I’ve never met anyone who didn’t smile ear to ear when I said ‘Matt Musil.’ To have half the career you did and help half as many people would be a dream come true.”

Reflecting on his retirement, Musil shared mixed emotions, acknowledging the strangeness of the transition while expressing gratitude for the memorable journey. “It’s been so much fun. I’ve made so many great memories, and what’s cool about it is Channel 11 viewers have gone along with me,” Musil remarked, hinting at a well-deserved period of relaxation before his next endeavor.

A native of Frankfort, Kansas, Musil’s broadcasting journey began after graduating from Kansas State University with a major in radio-TV journalism and a minor in coaching. His athletic background, including playing baseball up to the semi-professional level and competing in football, basketball, and track during high school, provided a solid foundation for his sports reporting career.

Musil’s broadcasting career took off at KNDY AM-FM in Marysville, Kansas, followed by stints at KWNS AM-FM in Pratt, Kansas, and KTVH-TV in Wichita, Kansas. In 1980, he joined KHOU 11, where he spent over four decades delivering sports news to Houstonians.

Throughout his tenure at KHOU 11, Musil garnered numerous industry accolades in both Georgia and Texas, solidifying his reputation as a respected and beloved figure in the local sports community. Additionally, he demonstrated his commitment to giving back by reportedly raising over $3 million for local charities through his foundation, Matt Musil All-Star Charities.

As Musil bids farewell to his broadcasting career, his impact and legacy remain deeply ingrained in the hearts of Houston sports fans. While his next steps remain uncertain, his contributions to the industry and the community will be fondly remembered for years to come.